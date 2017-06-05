‘He said he would kill me’: Rachelle Bond testifies against daughter’s accused killer

BOSTON (WHDH) - After breaking down on the stand on Friday, the mother of Bella Bond returned to court Monday in the murder trial against her daughter’s accused killer and ex-boyfriend, Michael McCarthy.

McCarthy is accused of killing the 2-year-old girl, whose body was found stuffed in a trash bag on a Deer Island beach in 2015.

As part of a plea deal with the prosecution, Bond was asked about the threats McCarthy allegedly made following Baby Bella’s death. Bond told the court that she did not flee the apartment because she was scared. She said McCarthy grabbed her by the throat, threatened to kill her and then injected her with heroin.

“He said he would kill me,” Bond said. “I felt trapped. I didn’t feel like anyone would believe me.”

On Friday, Bond told jurors that McCarthy punched the child in the stomach with great force, leaving her in an unresponsive state. Bond claimed to have tried CPR on her daughter but Bella did not respond. Bond said Bella’s head was “swollen and gray.”

“I just saw her bounce off the bed,” Bond said. “She bounced up and came back down.”

Bond said she later confronted McCarthy who told her Bella was a demon and needed to be killed.

A day later, Bond said the pair went to dump Bella’s body. Bond said she saw a duffel bag in the backseat filled with weights and could tell Bella’s body was inside.

Bond agreed to testify against McCarthy after making an immunity deal with prosecutors. She previously pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after the fact for allegedly helping McCarthy dispose of Bella’s body. She is slated to be set free upon conclusion of the trial.

For months, Bella was only known as “Baby Doe” as authorities struggled to identify her. A composite image of the girl was shared by millions on social media.

