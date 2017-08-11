‘He was legit not breathing’: Baby given dose of Narcan

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - Fire officials in Plymouth said a baby was given a dose of Narcan even though he did not need it.

Firefighters said the baby was given Narcan because they received information leading them to believe it was needed. It turns out the baby was having a seizure.

A neighbor said the baby had no pulse and was not breathing when his wife jumped in and administered CPR.

“He was dead. He was legit not breathing. No pulse,” neighbor Rick Fougree said of the child.

Narcan has no effect on people who are not taking opioids but it’s generally used to reverse an overdose.

The baby was taken to the hospital, where he was treated. He returned home late Thursday night.

The baby’s father thanked his neighbors for helping his son.

