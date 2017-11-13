Head of Public Safety Office denies involvement in altering State Police reports

BOSTON (WHDH) — The head of Massachusetts’ Public Safety Office said Monday he has nothing to do with an altered police report at the center of a lawsuit filed against State Police.

Through a spokesperson, Secretary of Public Safety Daniel Bennett said he was never asked to change the police report.

“Secretary Bennett was never asked to change a police report, he never asked to change a police report, he didn’t know a police report was changed until it was on the internet, which was the first time he ever saw the police report,” said spokesperson Felix Browne.

Two state troopers filed separate lawsuits against the Massachusetts State Police, claiming they were told to change or destroy documents about an arrest last month. Alli Bibaud was arrested for operating under the influence of drugs and alcohol and she is the daughter of a judge.

Trooper Ryan Sceviour said he was told to change the arrest report to remove graphic statements Bibaud allegedly made about sex and drugs. He said he was told the changes were ordered by the colonel and last week, Col. Richard McKeon announced he would retire.

Trooper Ali Rei, a drug recognition expert on the scene the night Bibaud was arrested, said the orders came from McKeon and Bennett.

