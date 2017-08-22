Head-on crash closes Sagamore Bridge in both directions

BOURNE, MA (WHDH) - A head-on crash Monday morning has closed the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne.

State police say the crash resulted in serious injuries.

Police are uring motorists to seek alternate routes. Severe traffic delays are expected in the area.

The bridge is closed in both directions along Route 3. Traffic is being detoured to the Scenic Highway. Traffic at Route 6 is being diverted to Sandwich Road.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

