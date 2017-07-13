Health care company to pay restitution for underpaid workers

BOSTON (AP) — A health care company is paying $250,000 in restitution to hundreds of Massachusetts workers who weren’t paid properly.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says Pennsylvania-based Healthcare Services Group underpaid more than 1,900 workers from 2012 to 2015 because of clerical errors.

The company provides housekeeping, laundry and dining services to more than 250 health care facilities in Massachusetts. It did not immediately comment.

Most of the workers who were underpaid made less than $11 per hour. Some were underpaid for 35 hours.

Healey said she is pleased with the settlement and that “every employer in Massachusetts is responsible for paying workers the wages they have earned.”

Her office investigated after receiving complaints from workers and found problems with the company’s timekeeping and payroll systems. A new system has been implemented.

