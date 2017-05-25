Health Department investigating several restaurants due to food fears

BOSTON (AP) - Several restaurants in Boston have been shut down by the Health Department.

According to a notice on the door of Cafe Med in the Back Bay, the Health Department is investigating a recent outbreak of ‘food born illness.’

It involves several restaurants and a number of people.

It is not clear if customers became sick.

The restaurants are awaiting test results from the city health inspector.

