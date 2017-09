(WHDH) — CVS Health is planning to start limiting opioid prescriptions.

The company said it is going to have initial opioid prescriptions capped to a seven-day supply.

They added that it will give more money to addiction programs and counseling.

There were 24,000 opioid-related deaths in the United States last year.

