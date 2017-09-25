If you’re looking to kill the cravings, you might want to try a simple trick.

A doctor, who is the author of a new cookbook, says you should eat just one raisin.

According to the doctor, the key is to eat the raisin slowly.

She says chewing the raisin for several minutes causes a chemical relaxation, causing the heart and breathing rates to slow down, which can suppress the desire to eat.

