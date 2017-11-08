(WHDH) — The American Society of Clinical Oncology, which represents many of the nation’s top doctors, is warning people about the ties between drinking and cancer.

They said women who drink – even lightly – have an increased chance of breast and esophageal cancer.

The studies also found heavy drinkers have higher risks of mouth, throat, voice box and liver cancer.

Doctors said the way to lessen the risk is to drink less or don’t start if you do not drink already.

