Sometimes there are nights where it just seems like all you’re doing is tossing and turning, but now experts are revealing some scientific ways to help you fall asleep.

Here are a few tricks from Business Insider:

Get out of bed

Experts say this will help to avoid negative feelings towards sleep.

Meditate

This is supposed to help relax your body back to sleep.

Turn off your phone

The blue light on the screen can trick your mind into thinking it’s daytime.

Do something mindless

Experts recommend counting backwards from 100 in multiples of three.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)