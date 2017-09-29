(WHDH) — If you’re trying to make healthier choices at the grocery store, those confusing food labels may make it harder.

Consumer Reports says companies have to carefully choose their marketing pitches because some terms are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

Things to look out for:

Companies that use the phrase, “a good source of …” Calling out just one or two nutrients can mislead consumers to assume one product is healthier overall.

They also say to be wary when the name of the product itself sounds healthy.

Watch out for buzzwords like “real vegetables.” This does not mean the nutritional value has changed.

Don’t fall for words such as “simple” and “natural” because these terms do not have to be verified, according to Consumer Reports.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)