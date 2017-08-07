Hearing set in challenge to Trump’s voter fraud commission

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says the law is clear that the state must provide publicly available voter information to President Donald Trump’s commission on election fraud.

Two lawmakers and a civil liberties group sued Secretary of State Bill Gardner — a member of the commission — last month to block him from sending voters’ names, addresses and history of voting to the commission.

On Monday, Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards filed a motion asking the judge to throw out the suit. She says while members of the public can’t download or copy information from an electronic database maintained by the state, the voter checklists maintained by each town and city and sent to the state archives are public records available for copying under the state’s Right-to-Know law.

A hearing is set for Monday afternoon.

