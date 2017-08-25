Heavy fire destroys Nashua, NH mobile home, propane tanks cooled

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Firefighters have acted quickly to put out a heavy fire that destroyed a mobile home and approached two propane tanks in Nashua, New Hampshire.

At least half of the home was on fire when firefighters arrived early Friday.

Firefighters cooled two, 200-pound propane tanks near the home.

No one was inside at the time.

The case of the fire wasn’t immediately known. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)