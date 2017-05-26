Heavy rain causes flooding along the coast

HAMPTON, NH (WHDH) - Storms moving through the area has brought heavy rain. And we have seen everything from cars stuck in flood waters to fires started by lightning.

On Morrissey Boulevard cars were stopped in the road and surrounded by water. Some tried to drive through the massive amounts of water but that is not advised.

In Marion, a building at Tabor Academy was hit by lightning. The building houses faculty members at the school and at least one person was inside when the lightning hit.

Watch the video above to see footage of the flooding and dangerous weather that has been moving through the area.

