Heavy rain, flash freeze this weekend; flood watch, winter weather advisory in effect

(WHDH) — Heavy rain moved through Massachusetts Friday afternoon and evening, and continued through early Saturday morning. A flash freeze is expected on Saturday afternoon, caused by a drastic decrease in temperatures throughout the state.
MassDOT has already warned drivers about the slick road conditions expected Saturday.
“Arctic air comes charging back in on Saturday. As part of this storm, a flash freeze is a concern,” Meteorologist Chris Lambert said.
A wind advisory is also in effect for southeastern Massachusetts through Saturday morning. Gusts between 40-50 mph are expected.
A flash flood warning is in effect Saturday until 11 a.m. in MA. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to drop in time for the playoff game kick-off at Gillette stadium Saturday night.
The temperature at 2 p.m. is expected to be around 30 degrees in Foxborough, and the temperature at 11 p.m. is expected to be around 20 degrees. At 7 a.m. on Saturday, the temperature in Boston was 57 degrees.
This comes after Friday’s warm temperatures throughout MA ranging between 50 and almost 60 degrees.
