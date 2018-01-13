Heavy rain, flash freeze this weekend; flood watch, winter weather advisory in effect

(WHDH) — Heavy rain moved through Massachusetts Friday afternoon and evening, and continued through early Saturday morning. A flash freeze is expected on Saturday afternoon, caused by a drastic decrease in temperatures throughout the state.

MassDOT has already warned drivers about the slick road conditions expected Saturday.

Updated rain totals… widespread 2-3" south of the City of Boston, about 1" north and west. #7news pic.twitter.com/6hvD4LUra4 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 13, 2018

“Arctic air comes charging back in on Saturday. As part of this storm, a flash freeze is a concern,” Meteorologist Chris Lambert said.

A wind advisory is also in effect for southeastern Massachusetts through Saturday morning. Gusts between 40-50 mph are expected.

Rain is out, crashing temperatures come on it as we go from 60 early this AM to 20s this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/MEVNA6EMiE — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 13, 2018

A flash flood warning is in effect Saturday until 11 a.m. in MA. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

[Flash Freeze] Warm temps this morning but it wont last long. Much colder air in W MA and E NY will sweep across SNE through the morning and early afternoon. Temps will crash through the 30s and into the 20s resulting in any standing water freezing. Use caution on roadways. pic.twitter.com/yTTerVGBx9 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 13, 2018

Temperatures are expected to drop in time for the playoff game kick-off at Gillette stadium Saturday night.

The temperature at 2 p.m. is expected to be around 30 degrees in Foxborough, and the temperature at 11 p.m. is expected to be around 20 degrees. At 7 a.m. on Saturday, the temperature in Boston was 57 degrees.

Temps will fall about 15-20 degrees in about an hour later this morning, then another 15 degrees through the late morning to afternoon. That puts temps back into the 20s by kickoff @GilletteStadium pic.twitter.com/BCe9NxfCpK — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 13, 2018

This comes after Friday’s warm temperatures throughout MA ranging between 50 and almost 60 degrees.

Temp crash Saturday mid morning to early afternoon. #7news pic.twitter.com/kEqWvmvfvb — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 12, 2018

