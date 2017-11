(WHDH) — Officials said heavy rain in Florida caused an apartment building’s roof to collapse.

Officials said no one was injured when the roof caved in.

Witnesses said the water rushed down the building and through the stairwell.

The Red Cross opened a shelter for residents who need a place to stay.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)