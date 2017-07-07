Heavy rain leaves flooding in parts of Cape Cod

BOURNE, Mass. (WHDH) — Heavy rain pelted the South Shore and parts of Cape Cod Friday afternoon, leaving roads submerged underwater.

A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the Cape as the rain fell. The storm system has since moved off Cape Cod but left a mess behind.

“I grew up in Sandwich, live in Mashpee now. But it’s been quite awhile since we’ve seen rain like this,” said Brian Everett.

Some roads, including Route 6 in Barnstable and Route 28 in Falmouth, were flooded with several inches of rain. Cars made waves as they drove through, while others parked at a shopping plaza in Falmouth were almost completely submerged.

A 10-year-old boy in Connecticut has died after he went missing during the storms. Police said the boy was playing in Branford, on the state’s south shore, when he lost his footing and was swept into a pipe leading to the river.

