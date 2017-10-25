Heavy rain, strong winds leaving damage in Massachusetts cities and towns

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Strong winds and heavy rains wreaking havoc in Massachusetts is leaving damages in Massachusetts cities and towns.

Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester, which is prone to flooding, is collecting water. Drivers are taking caution in the area as the water level continues to rise on the roadway.

High tide would have led to additional flooding; however, this occurred at 3:30 a.m.

There is also flooding on the Pike westbound in the Allston area, right before the Commonwealth Avenue bridge. Officials have closed the two right lanes.

Storrow Drive eastbound experienced flooding just after the Longfellow Bridge, but this has been cleared up. There is a risk of flooding to come back to this area.

Minor Flooding, slow AM commute & risk of hydroplaning remain concerns this morning. #7News pic.twitter.com/TS2kerB3os — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) October 25, 2017

The strong winds are also causing branches to snap off of trees.

In Worcester Tuesday evening, a large tree came crashing down on a car, leaving heavy damage. The same happened in Brookline where a large branch crushed another car.

In Hanson, a tree fell onto a home, leaving a hole in the roof.

