Heavy snow and ice collapses dome at Milford, N.H. sports complex

MILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) — Heavy snow and ice brought down the dome of the Hampshire Dome sports complex in Milford, New Hampshire.

Officials said the cause of the collapse was the weight of heavy snow from Wednesday’s snow and a sharp piece of ice ripping a seam. Two workers were on top of the dome at the time, trying to clear the snow off. Both men got down safely. Three people who were exercising inside also walked out the front door and were not hurt.

“I talked to a couple of people who were inside and they said one they started seeing it or hearing it was going to crash, they ran out,” said Trent Blalock, who knows some of the people in the gym at the time.

The Milford fire chief said the dome covers the building and is held up by air. Once it was torn by the ice, it was like letting air out of a balloon. The deflated dome came down on top of what is usually a packed gym.

“It’s always so many people inside, so it could have been a lot worse than it was,” said Rod Mertz, who uses the gym.

