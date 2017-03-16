Heavy snow causes roof collapse at complex in New Hampshire

MILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The heavy snow and a sharp piece of ice caused the roof of a sports complex in New Hampshire to collapse.

Officials say two workers were on top of the New Hampshire dome in Milford, clearing the snow, when the seams ripped.

Luckily, the two made it down safely.

Three people were also inside the complex exercising at the time.

They made it out safely as well.

