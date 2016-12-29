Heavy snow falling in central Massachusetts

FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - Snow continues to fall in central Massachusetts and is not expected to let up until late Thursday night.

In Fitchburg, the town’s Department of Public Works is loading up its trucks with salt and sand to keep the roads clear. 7News rode along with a DPW worker in Fitchburg as he treated the roads.

“They’re a little slippery, especially the hills,” said Fitchburg DPW worker Kevin Godin. Drivers are urged to be careful if they are on the roads.

A wind advisory is expected to go into effect Thursday evening with the risk of taking down power lines. Some residents in Fitchburg said they are prepared with a backup generator just in case.

Over in Worcester, snow began falling early Thursday afternoon, though not much has accumulated. Ice skaters decided to enjoy the winter day, heading to the rink behind City Hall.

“Chilly but I can get used to it and it’s been a pretty fun day so far,” said Brandon Jaffe as he took a break from ice skating.

A parking ban has been in effect since 11 a.m. Thursday in Worcester. Crews also pre-treated the roads before the snow, though some residents said they found driving to be a little slippery.

