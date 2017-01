TOTTORI, Japan (WHDH) — Heavy snow in Japan caused serious traffic problems for drivers on Tuesday.

Hundreds of cars were stranded in the snow on highways and major roads in Western Japan.

Troopers were called in to help rescue efforts. Two men and a young boy were taken to the hospital during the incident.

