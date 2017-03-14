Heavy wind and snow cause damage across Massachusetts

SWAMPSCOTT, MA (WHDH) - Heavy winds and snow caused major damage across Massachusetts Tuesday, toppling trees and taking down power lines.

In Swampscott, a tree came down on a house on Roy Street, bringing a utility pole down with it. The tree crashed down, knocking out power to the entire neighborhood. Brian Mannell said he saw the wires breaking apart, sending sparks flying.

“If anybody was shoveling around that area, someone could have gotten severely hurt,” said Mannell.

Officials said Verizon needs to reset the pole before National Grid can restore the power.

Downed trees were also reported in Canton, Medford, Newton and Spencer. In Cambridge, a tree came down and crashed onto a car, forcing police to shut down the road while things were cleaned up.

