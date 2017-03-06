Here’s how Chris Sale performed in his Red Sox spring debut

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale made his spring debut Monday, pitching in the club’s Grapefruit League game against the Houston Astros.

Sale threw the baseball well, allowing one earned run over two innings of work. He tallied two strikeouts and no walks.

“I felt strong throughout. I was able to throw all my pitches for strikes,” Sale said via MLB.com.

Of Sale’s 37 pitches, 26 of them were for strikes. The game ended in a 5-5 tie.

Boston acquired Sale in a trade with the White Sox in December.

Sale's day is done:

2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K pic.twitter.com/VjQLatiud6 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) March 6, 2017

