Here’s how seal pups beat the heat in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) — Beating the heat has been hard this summer, especially as temperatures continue to climb past 90 degrees in Boston. But the seals at the New England Aquarium aren’t having a problem keeping cool!

A video shared the aquarium on Friday showed Luna, a nearly two-year-old, 38-pound fur seal pup floating around in the water on a plastic disc.

Luna came to the aquarium last year after being rescued from Newport Beach in Southern California. She is recovering and learning to keep up with her fellow fur seals in the water.

The aquarium says Luna has the perfect combination of size and launch speed out of the water to both get on and stay on the disc. They say the disc keeps her elevated above the much larger adults that are swimming.

