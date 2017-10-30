Here’s what candy corn is actually made of

Candy corn has always been a Halloween staple. Americans devour the sugary treat each year, but few probably know what it’s actually made of.

Candy corn is made primarily from sugar, corn syrup, confectioner’s wax, artificial coloring and binders. It’s also contains salt, dextrose, gelatin, sesame oil, artificial flavor and honey.

Business Insider pointed out that the gelatin is a protein made from animal parts. The candy’s smooth coating is made from lac-resin, an insect secretion from lac bugs found in Asia, according to the website.

Each piece of candy corn is just 7.5 calories.

