Hernandez attorney, in statement, denies reports of letter to ‘gay lover’

BOSTON (WHDH) - A statement released by the attorney of Aaron Hernandez strongly denied the existence of “letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison.”

In the statement, sent to media outlets on Tuesday, Jose Baez said the rumors are “malicious leaks used to tarnish someone who is dead.”

Kyle Kennedy, another inmate at the prison in Shirley, and his attorney said he befriended Hernandez and one of the notes Hernandez left was for him. “A letter was left to my client but neither I, nor my client, have seen the letter,” said Kennedy’s attorney in a statement. “We will be requesting that the letter be turned over to my client as soon as possible.”

Hernandez attorneys say that “no such letter to Mr. Kennedy, or any other individual, in or out of prison, exists.”

The full statement from Hernandez’ attorney can be found below.

“After the family received the writings from the Worcester District Attorney’s Office, I issued a statement yesterday as follows: “Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false. These are malicious leaks used to tarnish someone who is dead.”” “Notwithstanding my unambiguous statement that there were no such letters, representatives, on behalf of an individual named Kyle Kennedy, continues to advise the media such a gay love letter exists, Accordingly, on behalf of the family of Aaron Hernandez,I am reaffirming, unequivocally, no such letter to Mr, Kennedy, or any other individual, in or out of prison, exists.” “l urge anyone continuing to spread these malicious untruths to cease immediately.”

