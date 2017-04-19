Hernandez had renewed sense of hope after double-murder acquittal, source says

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ex-Patriots star Aaron Hernandez showed no warning signs in the hours before committing suicide in his prison cell early Wednesday morning, a source said.

Hernandez seemed “perfectly normal” before his death, an individual who spoke with 27-year-old Tuesday night told 7’s Byron Barnett. Hernandez had a renewed sense of hope following last week’s double-murder acquittal, the source said.

Barnett reports that the individual said Hernandez was talking about how he was looking forward to a visit from his fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez and his 4-year-old daughter, Avielle Janelle Hernandez.

A source also told Barnett that Jenkins-Hernandez spoke with Hernandez on Tuesday and that she is shocked by his sudden death.

