Hernandez lawsuit over hacked conversations dismissed by judge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by convicted killer Aaron Hernandez, who claims his civil rights were violated when a hacker listened to his recorded jailhouse conversations.

Hernandez filed the suit against a Texas-based prison technology company.

The company’s server was breached, allowing a hacker to access the recordings from 2014.

Meantime, the testimony resumes Monday in Hernandez’ double-murder trial in Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)