Hernandez lawyers try to discredit Bradley as he continues testimony

BOSTON (WHDH) - Aaron Hernandez’s defense lawyers tried to discredit key prosecution witness Alexander Bradley as he continued his testimony Wednesday.

The former Patriots tight end is accused of killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado back in 2012 after the two men allegedly spilled a drink on him in a Boston nightclub. Bradley, a former drug dealer, said he and Hernandez were friends and that he was with him that night.

Bradley said Hernandez later shot him in the face in Florida and left him for dead to keep him from talking. Hernandez’s lawyers said Bradley was the one who killed de Abreu and Furtado in a drug deal gone bad. Bradley and friends of the two victims deny this. When Bradley was asked if this was why he refused to cooperate with Florida police when he was shot, he said it was “absolutely not the case.”

Bradley’s fourth day of testimony will continue on Thursday.

There was a brief interruption in the trial Wednesday when the judge said he learned there was information on the trial being posted on Reddit, possibly by a juror. The courtroom cameras were briefly shut off and the trial resumed after all the jurors were questioned.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)