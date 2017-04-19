Hernandez pal can’t believe he killed himself

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) – One of Aaron Hernandez’s longtime friends says he’s in shock and grieving after the NFL star was found hanged in his prison cell.

Alex Cugno grew up with the former New England Patriots tight end in Bristol, Connecticut. Cugno says he and other Hernandez pals can’t believe he took his own life.

Cugno says he thinks it’s “fishy” that Hernandez would have killed himself when he was just acquitted of a 2012 double murder.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence without possibility of parole for the 2013 slaying of Odin Lloyd. Prison officials say he was found hanged in his cell early Wednesday in a high-security prison in Massachusetts.

His friend says he’ll remember Hernandez as a happy, goofy man who was always trying to make people laugh.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)