Hernandez trial testimony focuses on car at center of alleged crime

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thursday’s testimony at the double murder case against Aaron Hernandez focused on the car that prosecutors said was used during the double shooting.

The former tight end for the Patriots is on trial for the murders of Daniel De Abreu and Sufiro Furtado in Boston’s South End back in 2012. Police said Hernandez shot the men after one of them spilled a drink on him earlier in the evening at a nightclub.

Boston Police crime lab analysts said the inside of the Toyota 4Runner contained no fingerprints or DNA that came from Hernandez. They said that when the car was found nearly a year after the shootings it appeared to have been cleaned or wiped down.

A state crime analyst said there was no gunshot residue on the 4Runner. A Boston Police crime analyst testified that DNA tests on the alleged murder weapon were not conclusive.

