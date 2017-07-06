Hernandez, who sued MLB, among All-Star umpires

NEW YORK (AP) — Angel Hernandez, who sued Major League Baseball this week alleging racial discrimination, is among the umpires for Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Miami.

Hernandez will be at first base as part of a crew headed by Joe West, who last month became the third umpire to work 5,000 regular-season games. West worked third base for the 1987 All-Star Game and was behind the plate for the 2005 All-Star Game.

The rest of the crew announced Thursday includes Mark Carlson (second), Chris Conroy (third), Manny Gonzalez (left) and Mike Estabrook (right). The replay umpire in New York will be Doug Eddings.

The official scorers will be Miami-based scorer Ron Jernick, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post and Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald.

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash will be among the AL coaches and Miami manager Don Mattingly among the NL coaches.

