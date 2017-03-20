Heroin dealer was living in Andover hotel with 2 teens, police say

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - A Lawrence man is facing charges after police said they found him dealing heroin out of an Andover hotel room where he was staying with two juveniles, authorities said.

Chay Jomar Gonzalez-Mendez, 26, was arrested and charged with heroin trafficking, possession of a firearm and reckless behavior to a child, among other violations.

Officers were called Saturday to the hotel on River Road on reports of narcotics sales in the area. Police said an investigation determined that Gonzalez-Mendez was running an operation out of his room.

Police said investigators obtained a search warrant and found a loaded Glock semi-automatic handgun, more than 100 grams of heroin and $1,000 cash.

Investigators said two teenagers, ages 14 and 17, were found in the room.

“This is a great example of teamwork between law enforcement agencies and street-level detective work that was executed in a methodical and professional manner, ultimately removing a dangerous drug dealer from our community,” Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)