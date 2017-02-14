‘He’s peeing right beside my van’: Police release 911 calls after elected official arrested in Rockland

ROCKLAND, MA (WHDH) - A fourteen-year member of the Rockland Public School board was arrested Friday on a slew of charges after police said he crashed into four cars during a drunken ride through two towns on Friday.

Mark Norris, vice president of the town’s school board, is accused of hitting four different cars while drunk driving, leaving the scene of an accident, urinating in public and resisting arrest.

Just days after the 54-year-old was arrested, Rockland police released 911 calls from the victims impacted by Norris’ reckless behavior.

Dispatch: “911. This line is recorded, what’s your emergency?”

Caller: “I just got rear ended by a car and he’s taking off right now.”

This was the first 911 call that alerted Rockland police about someone driving a white Mercedes in an erratic fashion through Quincy and Rockland. The caller followed the hit-and-run driver, staying on the line with dispatch the whole time.

Caller : “He’s taking a right on sharp street right now.”

Dispatch: “Taking a right on sharp street right now. What’s the plate again sir?”

Caller: “He’s hitting another car.”

Just moments later, a second 911 call came in, reporting that their vehicle had been struck.

Caller: “Someone hit my van and ran.”

Dispatch: “Ok, do you happen to know if it was a white Mercedes?”

Caller: “Yes.”

The callers were able to lead police to a parking lot at Reservoir Park, near the Home Depot on Route 228. One caller gave police the play-by-play as the driver got out from behind the wheel.

Caller: “He’s peeing right beside my van right now.”

Dispatch: “He’s urinating right beside your van?”

Caller: “Right beside my passenger door window.”

To the surprise of the callers, the man causing this chaos, turned out to be an elected official.

Police charged Norris with drunken driving, leaving the scene of an accident and lewd and disorderly conduct.

Dispatch: “You’re in good hands”. Caller: “Thank you so much.” Dispatch: “Nicely done. Thank you so much for helping us.”

Norris was not home on Monday or Tuesday to answer to the allegations against him.

