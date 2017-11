(WHDH) — Ranch lovers rejoice! Hidden Valley ranch salad dressing is now available by the keg.

For $50, you can dine in style with five liters of ranch on tap.

The keg is just under 10-inches tall and full of that creamy goodness.

Hidden Valley also unveiled new ranch-themed sweaters, socks and a ranch holiday fondue fountain.

