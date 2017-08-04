High bail for man accused of filming private parts of women, girls at Cape Cod store

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - YARMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — A New Bedford man has been ordered held on $15,000 bail after police said he secretly filmed girls and women.

Surveillance video showed David Wong upskirting women and girls at a clothing store in Yarmouth last month.

Police said some of the victims were as young as 9 years of age.

Wong was arrested Thursday morning and arraigned Friday on a slew of charges, including secret video recording of sexual intimate parts.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)