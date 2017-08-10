High bail for mom charged with attempted murder of 3-year-old daughter

DUDLEY, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Police say a Massachusetts woman who sparked an Amber Alert when she threatened to harm her 3-year-old daughter was found with the girl inside an idling car with the exhaust pipe stuffed with clothing.

Lee-Ann Rickheit was held on $500,000 bail Thursday after pleading not guilty to charges including attempted murder.

Police say the 38-year-old Rickheit called a relative in Worcester on Wednesday and made a comment about harming the child. That relative called police.

They were found Thursday morning in a wooded area of Charlton, about 15 mile away.

Troopers say mother and daughter appeared to be either sleeping or unconscious. A trooper smashed a window and both were hospitalized.

The child is OK. Rickheit’s attorney said her client didn’t think her daughter would be harmed because she cracked open a window.

Troopers say Rickheit showed signs of acute intoxication and that she later admitted she wanted to kill herself. Prosecutors say she had also done an Internet search on “how to kill” someone.

Rickheit’s attorney refused to answer question following Thursday’s court hearing.

