BOSTON (WHDH) - Terminal C at Boston’s Logan Airport was evacuated Sunday night due to high carbon monoxide levels, state police said.

Police said the elevated levels were likely caused by a snow melting machine.

Travelers were ushered out of the terminal while crews vented the area.

The terminal has since been reopened.

No injuries were reported.

