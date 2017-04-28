High School official arrested after disturbance at Massachusetts strip club

SALISBURY, MA (WHDH) - A New Hampshire high school official has been placed on leave after he was arrested early Wednesday morning at strip club in Salisbury, Massachusetts.

Peter Gagnon, 37, who works as the dean of students at Souhegan High School in Amherst, was seen flipping off officers in his mugshot after an alleged drunken ruckus.

Gagnon was arrested around midnight after police say he refused to leave the Tens Show Club, where employees described him as “drunk and possibly on something.”

Authorities say Gagnon resisted officers outside the club, acting “belligerent and uncooperative.” Officers say he challenged officers, saying “go ahead and tase me.” They ultimately did tase him in order to get him into a cruiser.

Gagnon’s antics continued during the booking process. Police say he refused to answer officers, telling them his phone number was “1-800-F***-you.”

The high school issued a statement on the arrest, which read: “The allegations involving Mr. Gagnon did not involve any students of the district and did not occur during work hours. There are no known allegations related to student safety.”

Gagnon was arraigned Thursday and pleaded not guilty to several charges, including trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He is due back in court in June.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)