High school student killed, several others injured in Brockton car crash

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A high School student was killed Tuesday and several others were injured in a single-car crash in Brockton, school officials said.

Emergency crews responded to 225 Summer Street and found a vehicle that had gone off the road and slammed into a tree. The car sustained severe front-end damage.

The victim has not been identified. Officials have not said how many people were in the car.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those involved and our school community during this very difficult time,” said Brockton Public School Superintendent of Schools, Kathleen Smith.

It’s school vacation week in the city, but Smith said grief counselors will be made available to students.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

