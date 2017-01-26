High speed police chase ends in overturned truck

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - A high speed police chase in California ended with an overturned truck and an arrest.

And it was all caught on camera.

Officers said they began the pursuit after a traffic crash Wednesday night.

At one point, the passenger of the car got out and ran while the driver sped away.

Later, the driver decided to make a run for it in a neighborhood, sprinting between homes.

He was apprehended and taken into police custody.

Watch above for the video of the chase.

