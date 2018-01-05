High tide and switch issues cause delays, cancellations on Commuter Rail

BOSTON (WHDH) — The MBTA’s Commuter Rail has delays on several lines during Friday’s evening commute due to high tide and switch problems.

Six trains on the Newburyport-Rockpot Line have been canceled due to the historic high tide. Keolis, the company that runs the Commuter Rail, said the high tide flooded the network and caused serious damage on the line. Two trains have been canceled on the Lowell Line, as well as two trains on the Haverhill Line.

A switch issue is also causing delays for trains on several other lines.

7News has a crew on the way and will have more information as soon as it develops.

Six Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail trains cancelled tonight due to damage from historic tidal surge pic.twitter.com/JRgpa6QFQy — Keolis Boston (@KeolisBoston) January 5, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)