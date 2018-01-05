High tide floods Revere street, damaging cars

REVERE, Mass. (WHDH) — High tides and heavy snow Thursday created an icy mess in Revere, where residents on one street are now dealing with car problems after the water damaged their vehicles.

Icy water flooded Pearl Avenue on Thursday, leaving cars submerged up to the tops of their wheels. The cars now will not start.

“Just sad,” said Jeff Fitzpatrick, whose car was totaled. “But what can you do, it’s part of living near the beach in New England.”

Fitzpatrick said he has lived here for three years but heard from neighbors who have lived on Pearl Avenue longer that this is the worst it has ever been.

Other cars were left encased in ice and will not start. Saber Abougalala said two of his cars are dead but he is more concerned with pumping water out of his flooded basement.

