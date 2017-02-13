High tide the greatest concern for Plum Island during storm

Plum Island, MA (WHDH) — The surfs up as the tide rolls in on Plum Island during the second major snow storm of the season.

Strong winds blowing snow sideways and making for a unique wintertime display from Mother Nature.

Beach erosion has been a huge problem in Plum Island over the years and the waves are getting closer and closer to the homes.

In some cases homes have been destroyed.

High tide is the biggest worry for homeowners in Plum Island during storms.

Monday’s high tide is at 6:30 a.m.

