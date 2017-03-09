High wind warning issued for some areas Thursday; winter storm alerts issued for Friday

BOSTON (WHDH) - A high wind warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts Thursday, while a winter storm advisory and warning is in effect for Friday, the National Weather Service said.

The high wind warning, which will be in effect through 4 p.m., covers northern Massachusetts. It also includes the Greater Boston area, and the cities and towns of Barre, Fitchburg, Framingham, Lowell, Lawrence, Gloucester, Milford, Worcester, Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge, Quincy, and Ayer.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected at times. Scattered downed branches and isolated downed trees are expected in the advisory area. Branches and trees falling on power lines could lead to isolated power outages.

A wind advisory has been issued for Berkshire and Litchfield counties until 5 p.m. Gusts of up to 50 mph are expected.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Cape Cod and the Islands starting at 1 a.m. on Friday and lasting until 4 p.m. Heavy snow, with accumulation of 6-8 inches is expected. Snow will develop after midnight.

The snow is expected to have a “significant” impact on the morning commute.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for central and eastern Massachusetts near and south of the Mass Pike from 1 a.m. to noon. It includes the cities and towns of Milford, Worcester, Foxborough, Norwood, and Quincy.

The snow is expected to develop around midnight before tapering off Friday afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2-4 inches is expected. Snow-covered roads will make for hazardous driving conditions during the morning commute.

Bitter cold temperatures are also expected through the weekend.

