High winds, black ice cause damage across bay state

SWAMPSCOTT, MA (WHDH) - A snow and rain storm that swept through New England Thursday night brought with it whipping winds and black ice leftovers for Friday morning commuters.

Different areas of the region saw variations of the storm. In areas west of Boston, snowfall accumulated as much as 10 inches in places like Fitchburg.

Areas in the North Shore saw mixed snow and rain as well as thunder and lightning, creating slippery conditions for both drivers and those walking to and from public transport stops.

High winds caused damage in some places overnight, evidenced in places like Billerica, where gusts knocked down an entire tree according to police.

Officials in some town are advising drivers to navigate icy and slushy streets cautiously. In Abington, the Fire Department sent a tweet just before 4 a.m. announcing “Black ice throughout Abington. Please use caution as you begin your day.”

The “Hanson Highway” Twitter account also published a cautionary note, asking residents to “Please use caution when driving this morning. All sanders are out treating the roads for Black ice. #masnow #dontcrowdtheplow.”

In Foxborough, one person was transported to a hospital after crashing on Route 140 just before 2 a.m. on Friday. The car could be seen flipped onto its side, standing against a telephone pole.

A high wind advisory was announced along the Massachusetts’ coast for Friday morning. Officials said low tides mean flooding is not a concern despite the high winds.

