High Winds bring down trees, cause extensive damage across the state

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Into the night on Thursday, construction crews worked to make temporary repairs to a home where a tree sliced through a second floor bedroom.

Some of the branches landed right on the homeowners bed.

Donna Gurney was visiting a relative and arrived home, stunned at the extent of the damage.

“Put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into that house, said Gurney, ” it doesn’t look the same now.

Gurney said the tree is not on her property and has complained to the city of Boston.

Thursday’s high winds also caused a tree to crash into a home on Mavern Terrace in Newton.

In Waltham a tree hit the side of a home and landed on a fence.

In Woburn another one brought down power lines on Parker Street.

And the whipping winds didn’t bring just trees down. In Tyngsboro, they helped spread a fire which began in the brush behind a construction company.

