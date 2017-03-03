High Winds bring down trees, cause extensive damage across the state

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Into the night on Thursday, construction crews worked to make temporary repairs to a home where a tree sliced through a second floor bedroom.

Some of the branches landed right on the homeowners bed.

Donna Gurney was visiting a relative and arrived home, stunned at the extent of the damage.

“Put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into that house, said Gurney, ” it doesn’t look the same now.

Gurney said the tree is not on her property and has complained to the city of Boston.

Thursday’s high winds also caused a tree to crash into a home on Mavern Terrace in Newton.

In Waltham a tree hit the side of a home and landed on a fence.

In Woburn another one brought down power lines on Parker Street.

And the whipping winds didn’t bring just trees down.  In Tyngsboro, they helped spread a fire which began in the brush behind a construction company.

Watch the video above for more.

 

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus