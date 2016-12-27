High winds cause damage across the region

COHASSET, MA (WHDH) - Strong, gusty winds caused damage throughout the region and had homeowners cleaning up some pricey messes.

In Cohasset, a tree fell onto a shed that was used by the owner for his designing and painting business.

The owner said he heard a thud and came out to see the heavy damage. Crews worked throughout the morning to cut down the tree.

In Norwell, a tree snapped near the base and fell onto a tree, damaging a home.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in either incident.



