Highway exits in Rhode Island to be renumbered

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Highway exits in Rhode Island will soon look different to motorists.

The state Department of Transportation said Wednesday it is launching a highway renumbering program late this fall, starting with the entire Interstate 295 corridor from Warwick to the Massachusetts border in Cumberland.

The program will include other limited-access highways.

The new exit numbers will be keyed to mile markers. The system lets drivers know how far they need to travel to reach their off-ramp. RIDOT says it will also make it easier to expand future interchanges since the entire highway wouldn’t have to be renumbered to accommodate a new exit number.

Temporary signs indicating the old exit number will be installed with the new signs.

A map showing the new and old exit numbers for I-295 can be found at RIDOT’s website .

